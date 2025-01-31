Luh Tyler – “Florida Boy”

Luh Tyler: still the coolest teenager in rap. Today the Florida boy has released "Florida Boy," his first single of 2025. It's a magnificent showcase for his intensely low-key whisper-drawl. "This that real Florida music, get you in that mode," Tyler promises, accurately. "This that get-money music, don't listen if you're broke," he also instructs us, but I think he'd probably be OK with you listening below regardless of your bank account.