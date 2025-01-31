Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Luh Tyler – “Florida Boy”

3:38 PM EST on January 31, 2025

Luh Tyler: still the coolest teenager in rap. Today the Florida boy has released "Florida Boy," his first single of 2025. It's a magnificent showcase for his intensely low-key whisper-drawl. "This that real Florida music, get you in that mode," Tyler promises, accurately. "This that get-money music, don't listen if you're broke," he also instructs us, but I think he'd probably be OK with you listening below regardless of your bank account.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
News

Kneecap – “No Comment” (Feat. Sub Focus)

November 18, 2025
New Music

YHWH Nailgun – “Weaving” (LEYA Cover)

November 18, 2025
New Music

Oxis Announces New Album Oxis 8: Hear “Guili”

November 18, 2025
New Music

Haley Heynderickx & Max García Conover – “to each their dot” & “This Morning I Am Born Again”

November 18, 2025
New Music

Andrew Aged Shares New EP Crown Made With Mk.gee, Zack Sekoff, & Nightfeelings

November 18, 2025
New Music

David Byrne – “T Shirt”

November 18, 2025