Cyndi Lauper Inducted Into Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame By Chappell Roan, RAYE, & Avril Lavigne

The girls had fun during Cyndi Lauper's induction into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame. Chappell Roan, who once auditioned for a talent show with Lauper's "True Colors" as a teenager, gave a speech honoring the pop icon, and did a pretty good job despite admittedly having some difficulty reading the teleprompter.

Lauper said in her acceptance speech: "I know that I stand on the shoulders of the women in the industry that came before me, and my shoulders are broad enough to have the women who come after me stand on mine… The little kid in me still believes that rock 'n' can save the world." A handful of those women -- RAYE, Avril Lavigne, and fellow 2025 Rock Hall inductees Salt-N-Pepa -- joined Lauper onstage for a performance of "Girls Just Want To Have Fun." See highlights below.

From one icon to another ✨ @chappellroan inducts @cyndilauper into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.#RockHall2025 pic.twitter.com/5VSn9JBTNK — Rock & Roll Hall of Fame (@rockhall) November 9, 2025

"My shoulders are broad enough to have the women who come after me stand on mine." — Cyndi Lauper accepts her 2025 Rock Hall Induction and gives thanks to all the women who came before her. #RockHall2025 pic.twitter.com/IKrHRSTduF — Rock & Roll Hall of Fame (@rockhall) November 9, 2025

Girls just want to have fun! Cyndi Lauper is joined by @RAYE, @AvrilLavigne, and @TheSaltNPepa to celebrate her induction with this timeless anthem.#RockHall2025 pic.twitter.com/ngRaMjwt2J — Rock & Roll Hall of Fame (@rockhall) November 9, 2025

Chappell Roan's skirt and headpiece paid homage to past Lauper outfits, and the red carpet photographers were on their best behavior for her: