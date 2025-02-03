Watch Kelly Clarkson Sing The Hell Out Of “Flagpole Sitta”

It's become a treasured ritual: Kelly Clarkson singing unlikely indie and alt-rock tracks on her daily talk show. During the Kellyoke segment, Clarkson turns loose her legendary pipes on all sorts of songs, including ones that feel too obscure for daytime TV or don't seem to jibe with her personal aesthetic. Today, she set her sights on "Flagole Sitta," Harvey Danger's immortal, neurotic late '90s MTV staple. She's not sick, but she's not well! And she's so hot! 'Cause she's in hell! Watch the "Flagpole Sitta" performance below.

https://youtube.com/watch?v=eNw122AAgD8