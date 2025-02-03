Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

Watch Kelly Clarkson Sing The Hell Out Of “Flagpole Sitta”

5:15 PM EST on February 3, 2025

Kelly Clarkson - Flagpole Sitta

It's become a treasured ritual: Kelly Clarkson singing unlikely indie and alt-rock tracks on her daily talk show. During the Kellyoke segment, Clarkson turns loose her legendary pipes on all sorts of songs, including ones that feel too obscure for daytime TV or don't seem to jibe with her personal aesthetic. Today, she set her sights on "Flagole Sitta," Harvey Danger's immortal, neurotic late '90s MTV staple. She's not sick, but she's not well! And she's so hot! 'Cause she's in hell! Watch the "Flagpole Sitta" performance below.

https://youtube.com/watch?v=eNw122AAgD8

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

Olivia Dean Blasts “Disgusting” Ticketmaster & AEG Over Resale Prices, Companies Respond

November 21, 2025
News

Billy Strings Brought Bluegrass Brilliance To Colbert

November 21, 2025
News

Bob Dylan Covered A Recent Van Morrison Song That Nobody Knows In Belfast

November 21, 2025
News

Robyn Is Playing Brooklyn On New Year’s Eve

November 21, 2025
News

The Strokes’ Julian Casablancas Says He No Longer Speaks To Bandmate Nick Valensi

November 21, 2025
News

Talib Kweli Addresses Frustrating Incidents On Black Star’s European Tour

November 21, 2025