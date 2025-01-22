Alabaster DePlume – “Oh My Actual Days”

Experimental jazz/pop artist Alabaster dePlume has announced a new album, A Blade Because A Blade Is Whole, coming in March. The project is described as a "poetic philosophy and avant-jazz collage" and follows last year's Cremisan: Prologue To A Blade EP and a poetry book, Looking for my value. Along with the album announcement, dePlume has shared a lead single, "Oh My Actual Days," which has a video directed by artist Rebecca Salvadori, who also shot the album cover.

Of the album's title, DePlume says:

A blade, because a blade is whole, it has forgiven itself, and because it will take a small piece of our opposite, for us to be complete. A blade has marked out these former selves on my hand, a blade made the lines that divine us and the blade is whole. A blade. While I forgive myself, and heal, and lead us in healing. We can only forgive each other once we forgive ourselves. We can only heal each other while we heal ourselves.

Watch and listen below.

TRACKLIST

01 "Oh My Actual Days"

02 "Thank You"

03 "Invincibility"

04 "Form a V"

05 "A Paper Man

06 "Who Are You Telling, Gus"

07 "Prayer For My Sovereign Dignity"

08 "Kuzushi"

09 "Salty Road Dogs Victory Anthem"

10 "Too True"

11 "That Was My Garden"

TOUR DATES:

03/14 - Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

03/15 - Kingston, NY @ Tubby’s

03/16 - New York, NY @ Le Poisson Rouge

03/18 - Washington, DC @ Black Cat

03/19 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

03/21 - Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern

03/22 - Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall

03/23 - San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

03/25 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent

03/27 - Knoxville, TN @ Big Ears Festival

04/29 -Norwich, UK @ Norwich Arts Centre

04/30 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

05/01 - Newcastle, UK @ Gosforth Civic Hall

05/02 - Glasgow, UK @ Mono

05/03 - Manchester, UK @ Gorilla

05/06 - Bristol, UK @ Trinity Centre

05/07 - Exeter, UK @ Phoenix

05/08 - Southampton, UK @ Papillon

05/09 - London, UK @ Hackney Church

05/10 - Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2

05/15 - Istanbul, TK @ Salon IKSV

05/16 - Warsaw, PL @ Niebo

05/17 - Berlin, DE @ XJAZZ!

05/21 - Paris, FR @ Le Petit Bain

05/22 - Lille, FR @ L'Aéronef

05/23 - Brussels, BE @ La Botanique

05/24 - Amsterdam, NL @ Zonnehuis

05/25 - Nijmegen, NL @ Doornroosje

05/26 - Rotterdam, NL @ Bird

06/01 - Torino, Italy @ Bunker (Jazz Is Dead)

06/07 - Cluj-Napoca, RO @ Jazz In The Park

07/02 & 5 - Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival

07/04 - Sete, FR @ Worldwide

07/17 - Molde NO, @ Moldejazz

A Blade Because A Blade Is Whole is out 3/7 via International Anthem. Pre-order it here.