Alabaster DePlume – “Oh My Actual Days”

Experimental jazz/pop artist Alabaster dePlume has announced a new album, A Blade Because A Blade Is Whole, coming in March. The project is described as a "poetic philosophy and avant-jazz collage" and follows last year's Cremisan: Prologue To A Blade EP and a poetry book, Looking for my value. Along with the album announcement, dePlume has shared a lead single, "Oh My Actual Days," which has a video directed by artist Rebecca Salvadori, who also shot the album cover.
Of the album's title, DePlume says:
A blade, because a blade is whole, it has forgiven itself, and because it will take a small piece of our opposite, for us to be complete. A blade has marked out these former selves on my hand, a blade made the lines that divine us and the blade is whole. A blade. While I forgive myself, and heal, and lead us in healing. We can only forgive each other once we forgive ourselves. We can only heal each other while we heal ourselves.
Watch and listen below.
TRACKLIST
01 "Oh My Actual Days"
02 "Thank You"
03 "Invincibility"
04 "Form a V"
05 "A Paper Man
06 "Who Are You Telling, Gus"
07 "Prayer For My Sovereign Dignity"
08 "Kuzushi"
09 "Salty Road Dogs Victory Anthem"
10 "Too True"
11 "That Was My Garden"
TOUR DATES:
03/14 - Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts
03/15 - Kingston, NY @ Tubby’s
03/16 - New York, NY @ Le Poisson Rouge
03/18 - Washington, DC @ Black Cat
03/19 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
03/21 - Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern
03/22 - Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall
03/23 - San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
03/25 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent
03/27 - Knoxville, TN @ Big Ears Festival
04/29 -Norwich, UK @ Norwich Arts Centre
04/30 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
05/01 - Newcastle, UK @ Gosforth Civic Hall
05/02 - Glasgow, UK @ Mono
05/03 - Manchester, UK @ Gorilla
05/06 - Bristol, UK @ Trinity Centre
05/07 - Exeter, UK @ Phoenix
05/08 - Southampton, UK @ Papillon
05/09 - London, UK @ Hackney Church
05/10 - Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2
05/15 - Istanbul, TK @ Salon IKSV
05/16 - Warsaw, PL @ Niebo
05/17 - Berlin, DE @ XJAZZ!
05/21 - Paris, FR @ Le Petit Bain
05/22 - Lille, FR @ L'Aéronef
05/23 - Brussels, BE @ La Botanique
05/24 - Amsterdam, NL @ Zonnehuis
05/25 - Nijmegen, NL @ Doornroosje
05/26 - Rotterdam, NL @ Bird
06/01 - Torino, Italy @ Bunker (Jazz Is Dead)
06/07 - Cluj-Napoca, RO @ Jazz In The Park
07/02 & 5 - Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival
07/04 - Sete, FR @ Worldwide
07/17 - Molde NO, @ Moldejazz
A Blade Because A Blade Is Whole is out 3/7 via International Anthem. Pre-order it here.