Shura – “Recognise”

1:32 PM EST on January 22, 2025

UK indie-dance/pop singer has been steadily producing synthy gems for the better part of a decade now. In 2014, Stereogum named her an Artist To Watch, and she's released two strong bodies of work since then, including 2016's Nothing's Real and 2019's forevher. Six years later, Shura has announced her return with a new album, I Got Too Sad For My Friends, arriving in May via [PIAS], and an expansive lead single, "Recognise."

"Following a period a despair in January, I felt like I had to hide myself from the world," Shura says of her new single, which builds with fat '80s drums and tinkling keys. "Recognise is about coming out of the other side of that feeling. Slowly understanding that everything is ok."

Meanwhile, the album will feature some cool collaborations with Helado Negro, Cassandra Jenkins, and Becca Mancari. Listen to "Recognise" below.

TRACKLIST:
01 "Tokyo"
02 "Leonard Street"
03 "Recognise"
04 "World's Worst Girlfriend"
05 "Richardson" (Feat. Cassandra Jenkins)
06 "America"
07 "Online"
08 "I Wanna Be Loved By You"
09 "Ringpull"
10 "If You Don’t Believe In Love" (Feat. Helado Negro)
11 "Bad Kid" (Feat. Becca Mancari)

I Got Too Sad For My Friends will be out in May via [PIAS] Recordings.

Sophie Williams

