quickly, quickly – “Enything”

quickly, quickly caught our attention with his 2021 album The Long And Short Of It, which my colleague Chris DeVille intriguingly described as "a middle ground between Lil Peep and Wilco’s Sky Blue Sky." Graham Johnson has trickled out a few smaller releases in the interim, and today, he's announcing his next proper LP, I Heard That Noise, and unveiling the lovesick lead single "Enything."

“I wrote this song from a fictional place of dumb love," the indie musician explains. "There is a place you can find yourself in where you are so infatuated with a person you would do anything to impress them, even to a fault, drastically changing yourself to match the idea of someone you barely know. That is what I tried to embody on this one.”

"I found this horrifying rabbit mask at a thrift store in Portland and it had been sitting in my living room for a year or two, just looming over anyone who entered," he adds about the music video. "It seemed only right to have my girlfriend wear it at my favorite abandoned spot in pdx and film it on a Panasonic handy cam — pure synchronicity!”

Influences for I Heard That Noise include Phil Elverum, Dijon, and Nick Drake (who he covered last year). Watch the "Enything" music video below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "I Heard That Noise"

02 "Enything"

03 "Take It From Me"

04 "This House"

05 "This Room"

06 "Beginning Band Day One"

07 "I Punched Through The Wall"

08 "Hero"

09 "Raven"

10 "Drawn Away"

11 "You Are"

I Heard That Noise is out 4/18 via Ghostly International. Pre-order it here.