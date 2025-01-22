Skip to Content
Circuit Des Yeux – “Megaloner”

10:08 AM EST on January 22, 2025

In October, Circuit des Yeux returned with the amazingly titled "God Dick," a cinematic piece of art-pop that goes places songs twice its length don't even approach. Today, Haley Fohr is announcing her new album Halo On The Inside, and the lead single's got another great title: "Megaloner."

“‘Megaloner' is an anthem for the place that exists after an action and inside its consequence,” Fohr explains. “Prices are being paid and hope is our currency. I’m singing about endurance, faith, agency, and the singular, unbelievable path toward one’s own fate.”

Halo On The Inside came alive during the night, with Fohr working in her basement studio from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. The thumping beat and ominous synths in "Megaloner" make the song sound massive and claustrophobic, almost monstrous as it grows over the course of its four and a half minutes. Watch the haunting music video below.

TRACKLIST:
01 "Megaloner"
02 "Canopy Of Eden"
03 "Skeleton Key"
04 "Anthem Of Me"
05 "Cosmic Joke"
06 "Cathexis"
07 "Truth"
08 "Organ Bed"
09 "It Takes My Pain Away"

Halo On The Inside is out 3/14 via Matador. Pre-order it here.

Dana Trippe

Read More:

