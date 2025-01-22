Skip to Content
BLACKPINK’s JENNIE Announces Debut Solo Album Feat. Dua Lipa, Doechii, Childish Gambino, & More

9:04 PM EST on January 21, 2025

Last month, Blackpink's ROSÉ unveiled her debut album rosie. Today, the South Korean girl group's JENNIE announced her first solo LP Ruby, and it features Dua Lipa, Doechii, Childish Gambino, Dominic Fike, Kali Uchis, and FKJ.

JENNIE will be making her solo debut at Coachella in April, where LISA will also be performing a separate set. Ruby will have several options for physical releases, including a special JENNIE Only Audio version of the album with no features.

In October, the pop star released the song "Mantra." Meanwhile, JISOO is teasing something for Valentine's Day, and LISA unveiled a bunch of tracks throughout 2024, including the Rosalía collab "New Woman."

Ruby is out 3/7 via ODDATELIER/Columbia. Pre-order it here.

