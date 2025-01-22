Nine Inch Nails Announce Massive 2025 Arena Tour

It's happening! For the first time in three years, Nine Inch Nails are getting to hit the road. News of a planned NIN arena tour accidentally leaked and made the Reddit rounds last week, and the band confirmed that there was a tour in the works but that they'd delayed the announcement because of the California wildfires. But now, the announcement is out, and the tour is a bit one. On their Peel It Black tour, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross plan to spend the entire summer hitting arenas across Europe and North America.

If you've never seen Nine Inch Nails live, you should absolutely take advantage of this opportunity. Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross are awfully busy with their film-score work these days. On the rare occasions that they return to the stage, they put on a huge production, and they make sure it counts. This upcoming tour includes a few dates at European festivals, though they haven't been announced for any American ones. They haven't announced any opening acts yet, but they always pick good ones.

Onsale begins Wednesday Jan. 29 at noon local time at NIN.com. Check out the dates below.

TOUR DATES:

6/15 - Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena

6/17 - Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live

6/18 - London, UK @ The O2

6/20 - Cologne, Germany @ Lanxess Arena

6/21 - Dessel, Belgium @ Graspop Metal Meeting

6/24 - Milan, Italy @ Parco della Musica Novegro

6/26 - Zurich, Switzerland @ Hallenstadion

6/27 - Vienna, Austria @ Wiener Stadthalle

6/29 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome

7/01 - Berlin, Germany @ Uber Arena

7/03 - Gdynia, Poland @ Open'er

7/07 - Paris, France @ Accor Arena

7/10 - Madrid, Spain @ Mad Cool

7/12 - Oeiras, Portugal @ NOS Alive

8/06 - Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

8/08 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center

8/10 - Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

8/12 - Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

8/14 - West Valley City, UT @ Maverik Center

8/15 - Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

8/17 - Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

8/19 - Chicago, IL @ United Center

8/22 - Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

8/23 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

8/26 - Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

8/27 - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

8/29 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden

8/31 - Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

9/02 - Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

9/05 - Raleigh, NC @ Lenovo Center

9/06 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

9/09 - Duluth, GA @ Gas South Arena

9/10 - Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

9/12 - Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

9/13 - Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

9/16 - Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

9/18 - Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum