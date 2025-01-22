Imogen Heap Scores First Hot 100 Hit For 20-Year-Old Song Rediscovered By TikTok

Up until recently, a lot of young people might've been introduced to Imogen Heap's solo music through sources like Jason Derulo, Lil B, or a certain The O.C. scene that was then parodied in a now-classic SNL digital short. She's written for Taylor Swift, and Ariana Grande covered her on Sweetener. And yet it took the power of TikTok to help the Frou Frou member score her very first Hot 100 hit with "Headlock," a 20-year-old song that just snuck in at the 100th spot.

"Headlock" -- like the aforementioned "Hide And Seek," "Just For Now," and "Goodbye And Go" -- appeared on Heap's 2005 self-released album Speak For Yourself. Per Billboard, it started taking off on TikTok after people started using it to soundtrack their compilation clips from a thriller videogame called Mouthwashing; now the sound has been used over 135,000 times.

Heap has had credits on charting pop songs before, like Derulo's "Whatcha Say" and Taylor Swift's re-recorded version of the 1989 cut "Clean," but "Headlock" is Heap's first hit as the main recording artist. Well-deserved and overdue if you ask me. Revisit it below.