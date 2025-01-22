Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs – “Stitches”

Newcastle headbangers Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs have found a place in the world by making primally satisfying psychedelic doom metal and by having a band name that's just the word "Pigs" repeated seven times. (For a while, I assumed that they were one of these yell-talking British post-punk bands, but no, they are fully in the bongwater-sludge zone.) Today, the band announces plans to release a new album called Death Hilarious this spring, and their new single is a righteous horns-up riff-beast.

Pigs x7 guitarist Sam Grant produced Death Hilarious, and he says, "We wanted it to be a slap in the face." There's an El-P feature on one song, which is intriguing. The album includes "Detroit," the single that the band released late last year. It's also got "Stitches," a new song that mostly stays in the Sabbath zone but gets in a little bit of King Gizzard keyboard action near the end. It's the type of song that you should play while smoking dirt weed out of a crushed soda can in a Sheetz parking lot, and I mean that as a compliment.

In a press release, frontman Matt Baty says, "I’m aware our band sits in a world largely commandeered by bravado, confidence, and machoism, but 'Stitches' is an expression of vulnerability, paradoxical emotions, and those so familiar pangs of anxiety I wrestle with while butting heads with societal expectations and personal struggles." Naturally, it's got an animated video, from director Ben Faircloth, where the band members get mauled by imaginary nightmare beasts. It's metaphorical, dude! Below, check out the "Stitches" video, the Death Hilarious tracklist, and the band's upcoming European tour dates.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Blockage"

02 "Detroit"

03 "Collider"

04 "Stitches"

05 "Glib Tongued" (feat. El-P)

06 "The Wyrm"

07 "Carousel"

08 "Coyote Call"

09 "Toecurler"

TOUR DATES:

4/02 - Portsmouth, UK @ The Wedgewood Rooms

4/03 - Brighton, UK @ CHALK Live

4/04 - London, UK @ KOKO

4/05 - Bristol, UK @ SWX

4/07 - Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms

4/08 - Birmingham, UK @ The Castle & Falcon

4/09 - Birkenhead, UK @ Future Yard

4/11 - Manchester, UK @ New Century Hall

4/12-13 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

4/15 - Edinburgh, UK @ La Belle Angèle

4/16 - Glasgow, UK @ St Luke's

4/25-4/27 - Newcastle, UK @ Star and Shadow Cinema

5/17 - Paris, France @ La Maroquinerie

5/22 - Cologne, Germany @ Gebäude 9

5/23 - Düdingen, Switzerland @ Bad Bonn

5/24 - Munich, Germany @ Strom

5/26 - Leipzig, Germany @ UT Connewitz

5/27 - Berlin, Germany @ Säälchen

5/28 - Hamburg, Germany @ Knust

Death Hilarious is out 4/4 on Missing Piece.