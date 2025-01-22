George Clinton, The Doobie Brothers, & The Beach Boys’ Mike Love Among 2025 Songwriters Hall Of Fame Inductees

The Songwriters Hall Of Fame has announced their class of 2025. This year's performing inductees are Parliament-Funkadelic ringleader George Clinton, the Beach Boys' Mike Love, and the Doobie Brothers' Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald, and Patrick Simmons; the non-performing inductees are Ashley Gorley, Rodney "Darkchild" Jerkins, and Tony Macaulay.

Clinton, of course, is known for penning the bulk of P-Funk universe classics including "Atomic Dog," "Flash Light," and "Give Up The Funk (Tear The Roof Off The Sucker)," while Love contributed to Beach Boys hits "California Girls," "Good Vibrations," and more. Core Doobie Brothers Simmons, Johnston, and McDonald are credited for songs like "Listen To The Music" and "Takin' It To The Streets." Gorley recently co-wrote the Post Malone/Morgan Wallen linkup "I Had Some Help"; Macaulay wrote "Baby Now That I've Found You" and "Build Me Up Buttercup" for the Foundations; and Darkchild is the man behind R&B-pop smashes including "Say My Name" by Destiny's Child, "The Boy Is Mine" by Brandy and Monica, and "Telephone" by Lady Gaga and Beyoncé.

The Class of 2025 nominees also included Janet Jackson, Bryan Adams, Eminem, Sheryl Crow, Alanis Morissette, N.W.A., and more. The award show is scheduled for Thursday, June 12 at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City.