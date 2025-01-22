Snapped Ankles – “Raoul”

Snapped Ankles are some post-punk art-freaks from London, and they like to make things difficult for themselves. The anonymous band members only ever appear in masks. Is Kurt Angle in the band? Probably not, but we don't know. Snapped Ankles make dance-adjacent music, but they're named after one of the worst things that can happen to you while dancing. Their last record was a tribute EP dedicated to cult heroes Blurt. Does all this make you more interested in Snapped Ankles, or less? If it's the former, you will be happy to learn that there's a new Snapped Ankles album on the way.

This spring, Snapped Ankles will release their new album Hard Times Furious Dancing -- a surprisingly on-the-nose title for a band this dedicated to opacity. Lead single "Raoul" is a twitchy, screamy disco-punk jam, and I could imagine it inspiring a couple of different varieties of furious dancing. Below, check out the cryptically freaky music video, the album's tracklist, and Snapped Ankles upcoming UK tour dates. I bet their live show is fun.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Pay The Rent"

02 "Personal Responsibilities"

03 "Raoul"

04 "Dancing In Transit"

05 "Where’s The Caganer?"

06 "Smart World"

07 "Hagen Im Garten"

08 "摆烂 Bai Lan"

09 "Closely Observed"

TOUR DATES:

3/05 - Bedford, UK @ Edford Esquires

3/06 - Cambridge, UK @ Junction

3/07 - Norwich, UK @ Norwich Arts Centre

3/08 - Colchester, UK @ Colchester Arts Centre

3/11 - Sheffield, UK @ Crookes Social Club

3/12 - York, UK @ The Crescent

3/13 - Stockton-on-Tees, UK @ The Georgian Theatre

3/14 - Glasgow, UK @ Room 2

3/15 - Liverpool, UK @ Rough Trade

3/18 - Reading, UK @ Face Bar

3/19 - Cardiff, UK @ Clwb Ifor Bach

3/20 - Bristol, UK @ Lantern Hall

3/21 - Birmingham, UK @ Hare & Hounds

3/22 - Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms

5/09 - Tunbridge Wells, UK @ The Forum

5/10 - Guildford, UK @ Boileroom

5/13 - Brighton, UK @ The Old Market

5/14 - Southampton, UKL @ Papillon

5/15 - London, UK @ Fabric

5/16 - Coventry, UK @ The Tin

5/17 - Manchester, UK @ Meltchester Festival @ Projekts Skatepark

Hard Times Furious Dancing is out 3/28 on the Leaf Label.