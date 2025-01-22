Hundredth – “Dark Side”

The Myrtle Beach, South Carolina band Hundredth started out making melodic post-hardcore, and they've moved in a lot of different directions since then. Over the past 15 years or so, Hundredth have moved into the realms of shoegaze, dream-pop, and dance-adjacent music. It's been a while since we've heard from Hundredth. In 2022, they released "Fantasize," a song that they presented as the bridge to their next phase. Three years later, they're back with another new single and a promise of an imminent LP.

Hundredth's new single is "Dark Side," a passionate and straightforward rocker with a slight dance-punk edge. This time around, the rhythm section locks into a 4/4 thump. Bandleader Chadwick Johnson, who wrote and produced the song, wails with burly intensity. It's hooky and clean and big. The track immediately reminds me of early Bloc Party, and that's a good thing. Check it out below.