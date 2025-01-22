Skip to Content
Star 99 – "Kill"

12:32 PM EST on January 22, 2025

Star 99 first came across my radar in 2023 with Bitch Unlimited, their debut album released by the great indie label Lauren Records. The Bay Area indie pop quintet already have another album coming down the pipeline with Gaman, due out this March, and its lead single "Kill" is out now.

"Kill," according to Star 99 singer and guitarist Saoirse Alesandro, is about the looming existential dread "that’s telling me I need to get pre-Botox and sabotage my relationships." It kicks off the album with a rush of high-energy guitars and Alesandro's peppy vocals, sounding a bit like a grungier, louder Tiger Trap. Listen to "Kill" and see the Gaman tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:
01 "Kill"
02 "Simulator"
03 "Brother"
04 "IWLYG"
05 "Emails"
06 "Gray Wall"
07 "Pacemaker"
08 "Pushing Daisies"
09 "Esta"
10 "Gaman"

Gaman is out 3/7 via Lauren.

Ishan Ghoshal

