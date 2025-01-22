Skip to Content
Cheekface – “Growth Sux”

12:03 PM EST on January 22, 2025

Few bands have a stronger sonic and visual identity than Cheekface. The LA trio makes a wry form of indie rock defined by danceable grooves and Greg Katz's ironic talk-singing about modern neuroses, and every release comes packaged with illustrations from bassist Amanda Tannen as unmistakable as the band's sound. The latest example is "Growth Sux," a peppy yet somewhat low-key tune that once again taps directly into the group's signature wavelength. I mean, check this verse out:

If you used to love me you’ll still love me
If you’ve always hated me not that much has changed
But if we used to be friends till you got sick of my shit well
I’ve done a lot of work on myself
You’d be surprised, you might like it
So ……why not let me be your soy boy?
I’m getting kinda desperate…

It doesn't get cheekfacier than this. Listen below.

