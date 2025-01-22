Watch Lola Young Make Her Proper US Late Night TV Debut With Viral Hit “Messy”

South London alt-pop singer-songwriter Lola Young has been enjoying a glow-up with the viral success of "Messy," a propulsive breakup song from last year's This Wasn't Meant For You Anyway that recently climbed to #24 on the Billboard Hot 100. She also snagged a feature on Tyler, The Creator's Chromakopia last fall. Tuesday on The Tonight Show, Young gave her first in-studio late-night TV performance (following a remote Corden appearance in 2021) and even sat down for a chat with Jimmy Fallon.

Before singing "Messy," Young talked about the difference between a headline show and a festival gig (you can't banter much between songs at fests "because nobody cares"), discussed the perplexing way Tyler messaged her, addressed her mutual admiration with SZA, requested a Frank Ocean collab, approved Fallon's interpretation of her album title, and broke down her big hit. Take it all in below.