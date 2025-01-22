Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

Watch Lola Young Make Her Proper US Late Night TV Debut With Viral Hit “Messy”

4:10 PM EST on January 22, 2025

South London alt-pop singer-songwriter Lola Young has been enjoying a glow-up with the viral success of "Messy," a propulsive breakup song from last year's This Wasn't Meant For You Anyway that recently climbed to #24 on the Billboard Hot 100. She also snagged a feature on Tyler, The Creator's Chromakopia last fall. Tuesday on The Tonight Show, Young gave her first in-studio late-night TV performance (following a remote Corden appearance in 2021) and even sat down for a chat with Jimmy Fallon.

Before singing "Messy," Young talked about the difference between a headline show and a festival gig (you can't banter much between songs at fests "because nobody cares"), discussed the perplexing way Tyler messaged her, addressed her mutual admiration with SZA, requested a Frank Ocean collab, approved Fallon's interpretation of her album title, and broke down her big hit. Take it all in below.

@fallontonight

If you’re wondering where the hell @lolayounggg’s been… #FallonTonight #TonightShow #LolaYoung #Messy

♬ original sound - LOLA YOUNG LIVE

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

Death Unearth ’90s Madonna Cover From Late Frontman Chuck Schuldiner

November 11, 2025
News

Sabrina Carpenter To Star In Alice In Wonderland Movie

November 11, 2025
News

Ivy Announce First US Shows In 15 Years

November 11, 2025
News

Joe Jackson Announces New Album Hope And Fury

November 11, 2025
News

Manchester Evening News Apologizes To Bob Vylan Frontman & Pays Restitution After Accusing Him Of Nazi Salutes

November 11, 2025
News

Michael Jackson Is The First Artist With Top 10 Hits In Six Different Decades

November 11, 2025