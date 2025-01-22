Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Shygirl – “True Religion” (Feat. PinkPantheress & Isabella Lovestory)

4:31 PM EST on January 22, 2025

Three of the biggest names in left-of-center pop have teamed up on a new track. The latest offering from Shygirl's upcoming EP Club Shy Room 2 — which has also given us "F*Me" and "Immaculate" — finds her joining forces with PinkPantheress and Isabella Lovestory for a booming, blaring track called "True Religion." According to the newly released tracklist, this is the closing track, and it makes for a grand finale. Listen below.

TRACKLIST:
01 "Je M'appelle"
02 "Flex" (Feat. BAMBII)
03 "Immaculate" (Feat. Saweetie)
04 "F*Me" (Feat. Yseult)
05 "Wifey Riddim" (Feat. Jorja Smith & SadBoi)
06 "True Religion" (Feat. Isabella Lovestory & PinkPantheress)

Club Shy Room 2 is out 2/28 via Because Music.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Jenny On Holiday – “Good Intentions”

November 11, 2025
New Music

FKA twigs – “Predictable Girl”

November 11, 2025
New Music

Private Hell Announce New EP To Dust You Shall Return: Hear “Future Void”

November 11, 2025
New Music

Fatal Realm – “Of No Consequence”

November 11, 2025
New Music

Cemento Announce New Album Bad Dream Songs: Hear “Better Days”

November 11, 2025
New Music

Dry Cleaning – “Cruise Ship Designer”

November 11, 2025