Shygirl – “True Religion” (Feat. PinkPantheress & Isabella Lovestory)

Three of the biggest names in left-of-center pop have teamed up on a new track. The latest offering from Shygirl's upcoming EP Club Shy Room 2 — which has also given us "F*Me" and "Immaculate" — finds her joining forces with PinkPantheress and Isabella Lovestory for a booming, blaring track called "True Religion." According to the newly released tracklist, this is the closing track, and it makes for a grand finale. Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Je M'appelle"

02 "Flex" (Feat. BAMBII)

03 "Immaculate" (Feat. Saweetie)

04 "F*Me" (Feat. Yseult)

05 "Wifey Riddim" (Feat. Jorja Smith & SadBoi)

06 "True Religion" (Feat. Isabella Lovestory & PinkPantheress)

Club Shy Room 2 is out 2/28 via Because Music.