Anamanaguchi – “Territorial Pissings” (Nirvana Cover)

Every band loves to cover Nirvana, but how many are willing to tackle the blistering Nevermind freakout "Territorial Pissings"? Tennis great John McEnroe went for it in 2015, and so did pop-punk crew VIAL in 2023. Now, NYC's Anamanaguchi are not only attempting the track but transforming it.

In 2020, Anamanaguchi turned American Football's midwest emo song "Stay Home" into a video-game soundtrack, and they've done the same with "Territorial Pissings," giving it their signature chiptune flair. Dive in below.