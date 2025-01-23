Hannah Cohen Announces New Album Earthstar Mountain Feat. Sufjan Stevens, Clairo, Liam Kazar, & More

Hannah Cohen has three albums under her belt, but her most recent was 2019's Welcome Home. The singer-songwriter notably contributed vocals to the tragically gorgeous Sufjan Stevens ballad "Will Anybody Ever Love Me?” in 2023, and today she's announcing her new LP Earthstar Mountain, which features Sufjan Stevens, Clairo, Liam Kazar, and more.

The lead single "Earthstar" is out now, and it's a vibrant, fertile rumination on romance. “For me 'Earthstar' is about the complexity of connection, the risk and vulnerability of love," Cohen explains. "The song grapples with the idea that ultimately, we will never completely know someone.”

It comes with a stunning music video of Cohen enmeshed in nature. “Photographer CJ Harvey and I set out to film a love letter to the Catskill Mountains over four seasons," she continues. "We took our time over a year to capture moving portraits in some of our favorite swimming holes, creeks, waterfalls and fern gullies deep in the Catskill Mountain forests. The entire video for Earthstar was all shot on 16 mm film."

Other guests on Earthstar Mountain include Oliver Hill and Sean Mullins, and the LP was produced by Sam Evian. Watch the "Earthstar" video below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Dusty"

02 "Draggin’"

03 "Mountain"

04 "Earthstar"

05 "Rag"

06 "Una Spiaggia"

07 "Summer Sweat"

08 "Shoe"

09 "Baby You’re Lying"

10 "Dog Years"

Earthstar Mountain is out 3/28 via Bella Union/Congrats.