Double Wish – “Aeroplane” (Feat. ARK IDENTITY)

Last month, Double Wish announced their new EP Deeper Ecstasy and previewed it with the sedate sprawl "Soft Skin." Today, the duo is back with another laid-back, groovy tune called "Aeroplane," featuring fellow dream-pop act ARK IDENTITY.

"Lyrically, 'Aeroplane' is about the frustration of not being able to communicate exactly what you feel, that sense of being stuck between thoughts and emotions," Adam Sabolick explains. "It’s about trying to connect with yourself and others, even when the words won’t come. The song feels like it’s oscillating between introspection and an outward search for understanding, like you’re lost in the middle of something that hasn’t quite formed yet."

He continues:

This year I dove deep into video game music, and I think you can hear that creeping in too. I’m not really immersed in gaming culture, but Philippe [Andre] dabbles. I’d find these sound tracks (shout out Stardew Valley “Dance Of The Moonlight Jellies”) and my mind would be blown and Philippe would already be onboard. There are definitely some Zelda vibes here too. We ended the track with this Mellotron lead that has this otherworldly, flute-like quality — it’s mystical, almost dreamlike, like you’re stumbling through a world that feels familiar but still out of reach.

ARK IDENTITY, aka Toronto's Noah Mroueh, adds:

The aeroplane symbolizes being in transit — not fully here or there, just suspended between what you’ve left behind and what’s ahead. It’s that strange, in-between space where a lot of emotions surface — whether that’s leaving a place, a person, or even just old habits. It’s about taking that leap, even if you don’t have all the answers yet. There’s this duality of holding on to the past while also wanting to escape it. "Aeroplane" is about learning to sit with those feelings instead of running from them.

Check out the track below.

Deeper Ecstasy is out 2/28 on Hit The North.