Viagra Boys Announce New Self-Titled Album: Hear “Man Made Of Meat”

"I am a man that's made of meat/ You're on the internet looking at feet/ I hate almost everything that I see/ And I just wanna disappear." So goes the chorus of Viagra Boys' "Man Made Of Meat," the lead single from their just-announced new album Viagr Aboys. It's gonna be a good one.
The Swedish post-punk crew last released an LP in 2022 with Cave World. Viagr Aboys is their debut on their newly launched label Shrimptech Enterprises. The band has been performing "Man Made Of Meat" live since June of last year, and now it's finally here with a cinematic, existential music video that adds to the chaos of the bizarre, bemusing tune. Watch below.
TRACKLIST:
01 "Man Made Of Meat"
02 "The Bog Body"
03 "Uno II"
04 "Pyramid Of Health"
05 "Dirty Boyz"
06 "Medicine For Horses"
07 "Waterboy"
08 "Store Policy"
09 "You N33d Me"
10 "Best In Show Pt. IV"
11 "River King"
TOUR DATES:
04/12 - Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival
04/19 - Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival
04/25 - Paris, FR @ Zenith
04/26 - Brussels, BE @ AB
04/28 - Bournemouth, UK @ O2 Academy
04/29 - Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy
04/30 - Cardiff, UK @ Arena
05/01 - Manchester, UK @ O2 Victoria Warehouse
05/02 - Dublin, IE @ Olympia
05/05 - Glasgow, UK @ Barrowlands
05/06 - London, UK @ Brixton Academy
05/08 - Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle
05/09 - Tilburg, NL @ 013
05/10 - Luxembourg, LX @ Rockhal
05/11 - Zurich, CH @ X-tra
09/11 - Vancouver, BC @ Malkin Bowl
09/12 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
09/14 - Portland, OR @ Grand Lodge
09/17 - St Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
09/18 - Chicago, IL @ Fairgrounds at Salt Shed
09/19 - Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
09/22 - Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
09/23 - Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
09/25 - Brooklyn, NY @ The Brooklyn Mirage
09/26 - Washington, DC @ The Anthem
09/27 - Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
10/23 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
10/25 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
10/27 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center
10/28 - Denver, CO @ The Mission
10/30 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
10/31 - Austin, TX @ Venue TBA
11/01 - Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
11/03 - Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
11/04 - Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
11/06 - St Louis, MO @ The Pageant
11/07 - Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
11/08 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
Viagr Aboys is out 4/25 via Shrimptech Enterprises. Pre-order it here.