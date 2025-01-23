Viagra Boys Announce New Self-Titled Album: Hear “Man Made Of Meat”

"I am a man that's made of meat/ You're on the internet looking at feet/ I hate almost everything that I see/ And I just wanna disappear." So goes the chorus of Viagra Boys' "Man Made Of Meat," the lead single from their just-announced new album Viagr Aboys. It's gonna be a good one.

The Swedish post-punk crew last released an LP in 2022 with Cave World. Viagr Aboys is their debut on their newly launched label Shrimptech Enterprises. The band has been performing "Man Made Of Meat" live since June of last year, and now it's finally here with a cinematic, existential music video that adds to the chaos of the bizarre, bemusing tune. Watch below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Man Made Of Meat"

02 "The Bog Body"

03 "Uno II"

04 "Pyramid Of Health"

05 "Dirty Boyz"

06 "Medicine For Horses"

07 "Waterboy"

08 "Store Policy"

09 "You N33d Me"

10 "Best In Show Pt. IV"

11 "River King"

TOUR DATES:

04/12 - Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

04/19 - Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

04/25 - Paris, FR @ Zenith

04/26 - Brussels, BE @ AB

04/28 - Bournemouth, UK @ O2 Academy

04/29 - Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy

04/30 - Cardiff, UK @ Arena

05/01 - Manchester, UK @ O2 Victoria Warehouse

05/02 - Dublin, IE @ Olympia

05/05 - Glasgow, UK @ Barrowlands

05/06 - London, UK @ Brixton Academy

05/08 - Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle

05/09 - Tilburg, NL @ 013

05/10 - Luxembourg, LX @ Rockhal

05/11 - Zurich, CH @ X-tra

09/11 - Vancouver, BC @ Malkin Bowl

09/12 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

09/14 - Portland, OR @ Grand Lodge

09/17 - St Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

09/18 - Chicago, IL @ Fairgrounds at Salt Shed

09/19 - Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

09/22 - Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

09/23 - Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

09/25 - Brooklyn, NY @ The Brooklyn Mirage

09/26 - Washington, DC @ The Anthem

09/27 - Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

10/23 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

10/25 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

10/27 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center

10/28 - Denver, CO @ The Mission

10/30 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

10/31 - Austin, TX @ Venue TBA

11/01 - Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

11/03 - Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

11/04 - Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

11/06 - St Louis, MO @ The Pageant

11/07 - Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

11/08 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

Viagr Aboys is out 4/25 via Shrimptech Enterprises. Pre-order it here.