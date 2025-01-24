Stream FKA twigs’ Stirring New Album EUSEXUA

We've been hearing little bits and bobs of news about FKA twigs' new techno-inspired album for a very, very long time, and that album is finally here now. FKA twigs' new LP EUSEXUA is officially her first album in six years, since MAGDALENE came out way the hell back in 2019, though she did drop the CAPRISONGS mixtape in 2022. For the most part, EUSEXUA is exactly what she promised: a record of heady and clubby tracks about deep connection and messy relationships.

FKA twigs' main collaborator on EUSEXUA is the warped dance futurist Koreless, and the record also has contributions from North West, Eartheater, Stargate, and Sasha -- as in, Sasha & Digweed. That guy. I've seen people doing a little online concern-trolling over the record's early singles -- the title track, "Perfect Stranger," and "Drums Of Death" -- but they all make sense in the context of the album. The songs are as slinky and vaporous as twigs tracks always are, but these ones usually come with huge, crushing drum programming. The sound design is immaculate.

Like pretty much every FKA twigs album, EUSEXUA works as an extended mood piece, even if the mood is a little different this time. In its combination of swirl and thump, this one reminds me of an artier take on Madonna's Ray Of Light, and that's a good thing. Stream the new album below.

The album premieres alongside a filmed conversation for Spotify between twigs and recent Hot 100 first-timer Imogen Heap.

EUSEXUA is out now on Young/Atlantic.