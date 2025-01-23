Lily Seabird – “Trash Mountain (1pm)”

Burlington-based singer-songwriter Lily Seabird released her last album Alas, -- the comma is part of the title there -- at the beginning of 2024, and by the end of the year, Philly’s Lame-O Records reissued it along with an accompanying EP. With no time wasted, the indie-folk artist is back today with "Trash Mountain (1pm)," the lead single and kinda-title-track to her upcoming album Trash Mountain.

Out in April, Trash Mountain came about as Seabird started spending a ton of time on the road, both playing her own music and touring with artists like Greg Freeman, Lutalo, and Liz Cooper. The album is an ode of sorts to her unconventional home, as she explains in a press release:

[Trash Mountain] started with thinking about touring and then, late stage capitalism, technology, climate change, my shortening attention span, but also shifting relationships and our ability to deal with the past and move forward. I kinda just ended up at my house feeling really grateful for my friends. The house I live at has been referred to as Trash Mountain because it's on top of an old landfill on the edge of town. It’s also the last place my friend Ryan went before she died, it's really strange how a lot of our close friends wound up moving in here after she passed, she feels very tied to it spiritually.

The ramshackle, rootsy "Trash Mountain (1pm)" arrives with a video Seabird co-directed with her brother. Watch that and see the album's tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Harmonoia"

02 "Trash Mountain (1pm)"

03 "Sweepstake"

04 "Arrow"

05 "How far away"

06 "It was like you were coming to wake us back up"

07 "Albany"

08 "Trash Mountain (1am)"

09 "The Fight"

Trash Mountain is out 4/4 via Lame-O.