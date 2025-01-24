Empire Of The Sun – “Somebody’s Son” (Feat. Lindsey Buckingham)

Last year, the sun-walking Australian dance-pop duo Empire Of The Sun -- the guys who are always running for the thrill of it, thrill of it -- returned with Ask That God, their first new album in eight years. Today, they've released a deluxe edition of Ask That God with two new bonus tracks, and one of those tracks is an unlikely team-up with Fleetwood Mac legend Lindsey Buckingham.

Buckingham doesn't seem too heavily involved in Empire Of The Sun's new track "Somebody's Sun," and he doesn't arrive until the song is almost over. But the song is a pretty confident version of the group's idealistic, festival-ready thump, and it sounds really cool when Buckingham's smooth but authoritative voice comes sliding in. Listen below.

The deluxe edition of Ask That God is out now on Capitol.