Aerosmith Are Not Done, Will Reportedly Reunite For Jam For Janie Grammys Party

UPDATE: The Jam For Janie benefit went down Feb. 2, but as Rolling Stone reports, it was not a proper reunion. Steven Tyler performed with Nuno Bettencourt, Mick Fleetwood, Lainey Wilson, Chris Robinson, Linda Perry, Marcus King, Billy Idol, Steve Stevens, Joan Jett, and Jessie J. Tom Hamilton joined too, but not the rest of the Aerosmith.

Last August, Aerosmith canceled their long-delayed farewell tour for the last time, which led many of us to believe the band was over. Bassist Tom Hamilton added fuel to that fire last week by sharing the debut single from his new band Close Enemies. But it seems the Boston rockers have not ceased operations entirely.

As Billboard reports, Aerosmith will perform the night of Feb. 2 at Jam For Janie, an annual Grammy weekend benefit show hosted by frontman Steven Tyler. The gig is taking place at the Hollywood Palladium after the Grammys ceremony, with host Tiffany Haddish. Other performers include Billy Idol and Joan Jett (who just announced a tour together), Linda Perry, Matt Sorum, Nuno Bettencourt, and Aerosmith members Tom Hamilton and Joe Perry (no relation to Linda).

The event benefits Janie's Fund, Tyler's nonprofit aiding young women and girls who have survived abuse. This year the funds will also be directed to the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation and the Widows, Orphans, and Disabled Firefighter’s Fund in light of the Los Angeles wildfires. More than 100 firefighters who have battled the wildfires are invited to the show.

A lawsuit accusing Tyler of sexually assaulting a minor in the 1970s remains pending, albeit in reduced form; Tyler has denied the allegations.