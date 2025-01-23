Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

‘80s Punk Band Bag People Getting First Release Over 40 Years After Breakup

3:42 PM EST on January 23, 2025

After joining forces in Chicago, the band known as Bag People became a source of weirdo vitality in New York's early '80s post-punk/no-wave scene, but they never got around to releasing any recordings before their 1984 breakup. The esteemed Drag City label is rectifying that after the discovery of some long-lost cassettes. The tapes have been turned into Bag People, a 12-track collection dropping in March. We get an early preview of the record today in the form of the expressively abrasive "Dead Meat," which you can hear below.

TRACKLIST:
01 "Fire God"
02 "Dead Meat"
03 "Parade"
04 "UPS"
05 "Blessed Ignorance"
06 "I Got A Leotard"
07 "Lark's Vomit"
08 "Instrumental"
09 "Sweet Roughness Blues"
10 "Long Way Back"
11 "What's What"
12 "Don't Make Me (Live At CBGB 1983)"

Bag People is out 3/28 on Drag City. Pre-order it here.

Paul Wheeler

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Madi Diaz Releases Enema Of The State Covers Album Benefitting Immigration Legal Aid

November 10, 2025
New Music

Charli XCX – “House” (Feat. John Cale)

November 10, 2025
New Music

Ragana & Drowse – “After Image”

November 10, 2025
New Music

This Is Lorelei – “Holo Boy”

November 10, 2025
New Music

Dendrons – “B4”

November 10, 2025
New Music

Hear Aimee Mann’s Carpenters Cover For The Chair Company

November 10, 2025