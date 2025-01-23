‘80s Punk Band Bag People Getting First Release Over 40 Years After Breakup

After joining forces in Chicago, the band known as Bag People became a source of weirdo vitality in New York's early '80s post-punk/no-wave scene, but they never got around to releasing any recordings before their 1984 breakup. The esteemed Drag City label is rectifying that after the discovery of some long-lost cassettes. The tapes have been turned into Bag People, a 12-track collection dropping in March. We get an early preview of the record today in the form of the expressively abrasive "Dead Meat," which you can hear below.
TRACKLIST:
01 "Fire God"
02 "Dead Meat"
03 "Parade"
04 "UPS"
05 "Blessed Ignorance"
06 "I Got A Leotard"
07 "Lark's Vomit"
08 "Instrumental"
09 "Sweet Roughness Blues"
10 "Long Way Back"
11 "What's What"
12 "Don't Make Me (Live At CBGB 1983)"
Bag People is out 3/28 on Drag City. Pre-order it here.