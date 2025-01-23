SZA Will Perform With Kendrick Lamar At Super Bowl Halftime Show

"All The Stars" might not be at Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Halftime Show this year, but I know of at least one who will! Apple Music, who's putting on the show, has announced that movie star SZA will join her frequent collaborator and tourmate during the big game next month. They shared the news in a teaser clip in which SZA gives K. Dot a blue Gatorade shower.

This team-up shouldn't be too surprising, as Kendrick and SZA are both still fresh off the releases of their respective new albums GNX and LANA. They have duets together on both those projects, so they have a lot of material to work with for the halftime show. I hope it's good!

The 59th Super Bowl will take place at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, and will air on Fox. It'll be either the Buffalo Bills or Kansas City Chiefs from the AFC going against either the Washington Commanders or Philadelphia Eagles from the NFC. Watch Kendrick and SZA's teaser below.