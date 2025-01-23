Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

SZA Will Perform With Kendrick Lamar At Super Bowl Halftime Show

4:50 PM EST on January 23, 2025

"All The Stars" might not be at Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Halftime Show this year, but I know of at least one who will! Apple Music, who's putting on the show, has announced that movie star SZA will join her frequent collaborator and tourmate during the big game next month. They shared the news in a teaser clip in which SZA gives K. Dot a blue Gatorade shower.

This team-up shouldn't be too surprising, as Kendrick and SZA are both still fresh off the releases of their respective new albums GNX and LANA. They have duets together on both those projects, so they have a lot of material to work with for the halftime show. I hope it's good!

The 59th Super Bowl will take place at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, and will air on Fox. It'll be either the Buffalo Bills or Kansas City Chiefs from the AFC going against either the Washington Commanders or Philadelphia Eagles from the NFC. Watch Kendrick and SZA's teaser below.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

Wet Leg Say Third Album Already “Done”

November 10, 2025
News

Getting Killed By AI

November 10, 2025
News

Guess Who’s Reuniting For Their First Tour In 23 Years

November 10, 2025
News

Hayley Williams Announces Ticket Sales Plan To Avoid Scalpers & Bots

November 10, 2025
News

Waxahatchee Covers Taylor Swift’s “The Life Of A Showgirl”

November 10, 2025
News

cootie catcher – “Gingham Dress”

November 10, 2025