Charli XCX Is Making An A24 Movie

Charli XCX's pivot to film is panning out quite nicely. Soon, we'll be seeing her in feature films including The Gallerist, Sacrifice, 100 Nights Of Hero, Erupcja, I Want Your Sex, Overcompensating, and Faces Of Death. And now, the party girl is starting her own production company Studio365 to make a film of her own. It'll be called The Moment and naturally, A24 will distribute it.

Variety reports that The Moment will also star Charli and is based on her own idea. It marks the feature directorial debut of Scottish photographer and filmmaker Aidan Zamiri, who also co-wrote the script with Bertie Brandes. Her right-hand producer man A. G. Cook will do the film's score.

Today is a particularly big day for Charli, who just hours ago nabbed five BRIT Award nominations, the most of any artist this year. She's up for the artist of the year, album of the year, song of the year, and dance and pop act awards.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DFLeLWdyac-/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading