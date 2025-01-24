The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

5

JPEGMAFIA - "Protect The Cross"

Earlier this week on X dot com formerly known as Twitter, JPEGMAFIA made a request: "Can someone tell pitchfork, gq, anna wintor, conde nast media to stop reporting on me? i do not want or need your promo. stop speaking about me and remove my art from your site all together Absolutely noone needs pitchfork in 2025. Keep my name out your nasty hipster mouths." He didn't mention Stereogum, though! Apparently, then, we're still free to discuss the latest track from everyone's favorite crashout-prone, way-too-online rap troll. And our verdict is: It's good! JPEGMAFIA will be so relieved to hear that. On "Protect The Cross," JPEGMAFIA wilds out over some hard-trudging nü-metal guitar riffage -- a provocation in its own right -- and mashes down on one pressure point after another: his prodigious collection of enemies, white boys imitating his style, white girls who lie about voting for Kamala Harris, a year when "your politics is a gang sign." Once again, he goes out of his way to make you uncomfortable. Once again, he uses that impulse to make a banger. The man can truly rap and turn sample-chops into convulsive fits, and a song like this will have its intended effect on all the nasty hipsters in the pit. —Tom