Das Koolies – “Som Bom Magnifico”

7:28 PM EST on January 23, 2025

In 2023, Das Koolies unveiled their debut album DK.01. The band — made up of four former Super Furry Animals members — is back today announcing its follow-up, Pando. The ebullient lead single "Som Bom Magnifico" is out now.

“Hindsight and rose-tinted glasses," Daf Ieuan says. "It’s a song about a time when it was normal to order a veggie breakfast in hotels as a concession to a healthier life style, then following up by requesting to see the ‘Breakfast Wine Menu.’ As Lou Reed sang: 'Wine in the morning!' Everyone should live like that for a while. Could be for a couple of days or a couple of decades. We’ve never laughed so much, but never again.”

Listen below.

TRACKLIST:
01 "Umschalter"
02 "Som Bom Magnifico"
03 "Spider City"
04 "Music Machine"
05 "Responde A La Pregunta"
06 "Enjoy"
07 "Yeah!"
08 "Someone Call An Ambulance"
09 "Ogov Gôkh"
10 "White Star"
11 "Thoughtless"
12 "Undegun"

Pardon is out 5/9 via Strangetown. Pre-order it here.

Big Ed Photography

Read More:

