New Music

Wet – “Coffee In The Morning”

12:03 AM EST on January 24, 2025

We still don't have a release date for the new Wet album, but we've got more music. Two Lives, whose title is inspired by Kelly Zutrau's pregnancy, arrives sometime in the spring, and so far she's shared “Double,” “Rosy,” and "Signs." Today, she's unveiling the intimate "Coffee In The Morning."

"Coffee In The Morning" is a piano ballad imbued with a glitchy flair and a fluttering string arrangement that comes in at the end, wrapping up the tune memorably. Hear it below.

Two Lives will be out in spring 2025 via 30SF.

