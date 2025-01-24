Djo Announces New Album The Crux: Hear “Basic Being Basic”

Since Djo shared the album DECIDE in 2022, the track "End Of Beginning" became an unexpected viral hit on TikTok. It's a great song. Today, Joe Keery, best known for his role in Stranger Things, is announcing the next Djo LP The Crux. The lead single "Basic Being Basic" is out now.

"It's kind of a shot fired to anyone who's trying to be of the moment," he explains, a sentiment that's obvious from the hook, "I think you're scared of being basic." Keery also gives in to the speak-singing trend with this tune, narrating in a sardonic deadpan.

The Crux was co-produced by Keery and Adam Thein at NYC's Electric Lady Studios. Check out "Basic Being Basic" below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Lonesome Is A State of Mind"

02 "Basic Being Basic"

03 "Link"

04 "Potion"

05 "Delete Ya"

06 "Egg"

07 "Fly"

08 "Charlie’s Garden"

09 "Gap Tooth Smile"

10 "Golden Line"

11 "Back On You"

12 "Crux"

TOUR DATES:

02/06 - Auckland, NZ @ Laneway Festival

02/08 - Brisbane, AUS @ Laneway Festival

02/09 - Sydney, AUS @ Laneway Festival

02/12 - Sydney, AUS @ Enmore Theatre

02/14 - Melbourne, AUS @ Laneway Festival

02/15 - Adelaide, AUS @ Laneway Festival

02/16 - Perth, AUS @ Laneway Festival

04/04 - Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

04/05 - Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

04/07 - Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

04/08 - Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

04/10 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

04/11 - Indio, CA @ Coachella

04/18 - Indio, CA @ Coachella

04/19 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

04/21 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Rockwell at the Complex

04/23 - Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom

04/25 - Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

04/26 - Saint Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

04/28 - Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

04/29 - Toronto, ON @ History

05/01 - Washington, DC @ The Anthem

05/02 - Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

05/03 - Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

05/05 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

05/06 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

06/01 - Dublin, IE @ 3Olympia

06/02 - Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy

06/03 - Manchester, UK @ Academy

06/06 - London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town

06/10 - Copenhagen, DK @ Poolen

06/11 - Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene

06/13 - Stockholm, SE @ Annexet

06/15 - Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival

06/16 - Cologne, DE @ E-Werk

06/17 - Berlin, DE @ Huxleys

06/18 - Warsaw, PL @ Progresja

06/20 - Scheebel, DE @ Hurricane Festival

06/21 - Tuttlingen, DE @ Southside Festival

06/23 - Paris, FR @ ELYSEE MONTMARTRE

06/24 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

The Crux is out 4/4 via AWAL. Pre-order it here.