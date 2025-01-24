Djo Announces New Album The Crux: Hear “Basic Being Basic”

Since Djo shared the album DECIDE in 2022, the track "End Of Beginning" became an unexpected viral hit on TikTok. It's a great song. Today, Joe Keery, best known for his role in Stranger Things, is announcing the next Djo LP The Crux. The lead single "Basic Being Basic" is out now.
"It's kind of a shot fired to anyone who's trying to be of the moment," he explains, a sentiment that's obvious from the hook, "I think you're scared of being basic." Keery also gives in to the speak-singing trend with this tune, narrating in a sardonic deadpan.
The Crux was co-produced by Keery and Adam Thein at NYC's Electric Lady Studios. Check out "Basic Being Basic" below.
TRACKLIST:
01 "Lonesome Is A State of Mind"
02 "Basic Being Basic"
03 "Link"
04 "Potion"
05 "Delete Ya"
06 "Egg"
07 "Fly"
08 "Charlie’s Garden"
09 "Gap Tooth Smile"
10 "Golden Line"
11 "Back On You"
12 "Crux"
TOUR DATES:
02/06 - Auckland, NZ @ Laneway Festival
02/08 - Brisbane, AUS @ Laneway Festival
02/09 - Sydney, AUS @ Laneway Festival
02/12 - Sydney, AUS @ Enmore Theatre
02/14 - Melbourne, AUS @ Laneway Festival
02/15 - Adelaide, AUS @ Laneway Festival
02/16 - Perth, AUS @ Laneway Festival
04/04 - Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
04/05 - Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
04/07 - Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
04/08 - Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
04/10 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
04/11 - Indio, CA @ Coachella
04/18 - Indio, CA @ Coachella
04/19 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
04/21 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Rockwell at the Complex
04/23 - Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom
04/25 - Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
04/26 - Saint Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
04/28 - Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
04/29 - Toronto, ON @ History
05/01 - Washington, DC @ The Anthem
05/02 - Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
05/03 - Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
05/05 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
05/06 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
06/01 - Dublin, IE @ 3Olympia
06/02 - Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy
06/03 - Manchester, UK @ Academy
06/06 - London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town
06/10 - Copenhagen, DK @ Poolen
06/11 - Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene
06/13 - Stockholm, SE @ Annexet
06/15 - Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival
06/16 - Cologne, DE @ E-Werk
06/17 - Berlin, DE @ Huxleys
06/18 - Warsaw, PL @ Progresja
06/20 - Scheebel, DE @ Hurricane Festival
06/21 - Tuttlingen, DE @ Southside Festival
06/23 - Paris, FR @ ELYSEE MONTMARTRE
06/24 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
The Crux is out 4/4 via AWAL. Pre-order it here.