Kristen Stewart Joins Lord Huron On New Song “Who Laughs Last?”

Kristen Stewart has been a movie star since what, Panic Room? Stewart is 34 years old, and she's been in the public eye for most of her life. We know that she likes music. She played Joan Jett in the Runaways biopic. She's appeared in music videos for Interpol, the Rolling Stones, and Jenny Lewis, and she's directed videos for Chvrches and boygenius. She's got a Pinegrove tattoo. As far as we know, though, K-Stew hasn't really tried to make music until this moment, when she's got a new song with Los Angeles folkateers Lord Huron.

Lord Huron's new single "Who Laughs Last?" has vocals from Kristen Stewart, who also appeared in the Tony Wilson-directed video. The song arrives just as Lord Huron announce a huge tour, including venues like Madison Square Garden and the Forum. At different points on that run, they'll play shows with Waxahatchee, Feist, Kevin Morby, Indigo De Souza, Lee Fields, and S.G. Goodman.

As for "Who Laughs Last?," it doesn't actually have Kristen Stewart singing. Instead, she does some cool echo-drenched spoken-word whispering, like a narrator in a noir film, while Ben Schneider does the actual belting. The song is a propulsive, riff-driven rocker with a lot of atmospheric synth action. The video goes for neon-drenched surrealism, and it benefits enormously from a star presence like Stewart. Here's what Schneider says about the collab:

I didnʼt know Kristen previously, but Iʼd been a big fan since seeing her work with Olivier Assayas, which my wife introduced me to. I kept hearing her voice when I was writing this song and just thought "what the hell, Iʼll reach out and see," thinking it was a long shot. But she said she was interested, so we met up and hit it off talking about books, movies and music. She immediately got what I was going for and had great ideas to boot. Sheʼs just a great person and so creative and open. She added a lot to the video concept, as well. It was the kind of collaboration you dream of, honestly.

And here's what Stewart says:

Iʼve always loved the band and immediately sparked to the manic drift of the song and to the mood. I love when a song is something you can kind of seep into and imagine. Ben is the nicest, I was so into reading his words… thereʼs nothing like making new friends through projects like these that just crop up. Lucky stuff.

Below, check out the "Who Laughs Last?" video and Lord Huron's many upcoming tour dates.

