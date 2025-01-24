Ceiling Tiles Fall At Bad Omens Show, Injuring Fans

The radio-friendly Richmond arena-metallers Bad Omens are currently on tour in Australia, and some fans were hurt during a freak accident when they played at Melbourne's Festival Hall on Wednesday night. According to Wall Of Sound, Bad Omens were performing their closing song "Just Pretend" when confetti cannons went off and apparently dislodged some of the venue's plaster ceiling tiles, which fell on the audience.

As Wall Of Sound reports, there's some dispute about how bad the injuries from the falling ceiling tiles were. The venue denies that anyone was knocked unconscious by the tiles, but the article quotes witnesses who say otherwise. The report also has lots of photos of the incident's aftermath, including a few images of injuries. There's video showing the tiles falling, and it looks crazy. The band, apparently unaware of what was happening, finished kept the song.

When those ceiling tiles fell, Bad Omens were on the first night of a two-night stand at Festival Hall. They returned to play their second show at the same venue on Thursday, and frontman Noah Sebastian asked for "a moment of silence for the victims of the ceiling things." People laughed, but he claimed that he wasn't joking, and he continued, "I'm so glad everyone's OK. First of all, I didn't see that happen, OK? I wanna make that very clear. I was in the zone, doing my thing, and was not expecting a ceiling tile to fall." He also shouted out "my tile guys" -- fans who'd been hit by tiles and still returned for the second gig.

