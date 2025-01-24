Grammys Announce 2025 Performers Including Chappell Roan, Charli XCX, & Sabrina Carpenter

We're a little more than a week away from this year's Grammy Awards, and the show's producers have finally unveiled some of the big names who will perform on the telecast. It looks like the Grammy producers are going in on last year's girl-pop revolution, and the list of performers includes Chappell Roan, Charli XCX, and Sabrina Carpenter -- the same rising-star holy trinity that'll headline this year's Primavera Sound Festival. They're all up for Album Of The Year, too.

Pop superstar and perennial Grammy favorite Billie Eilish, who also belongs in that conversation, will also perform at the Grammys, so maybe we'll get the "Guess" remix. Other performers include ascendant figures Doechii and RAYE, as well as pop legend Shakira and scraggly-howler types Teddy Swims and Benson Boone. Presumably, there will be more big-name performers, as well. It seems doubtful that heavily nominated superstars like Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, or Kendrick Lamar will perform, but it's possible. Post Malone, though? I bet Post Malone will sing us a song.

The Grammys are happening 2/2, and they'll air live on CBS and stream on Paramount+. Once again, Trevor Noah will serve as host.