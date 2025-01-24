Watch The Trailers For Questlove’s New Sly Stone And SNL Music Documentaries

Questlove made his directorial debut with Summer Of Soul a few years back, and the Roots bandleader is continuing to do work behind the camera. He directed two new documentaries arriving soon, both of which have new trailers out this week.

First up is Ladies & Gentleman ... 50 Years Of SNL Music, part of an onslaught of content celebrating the 50th anniversary of Saturday Night Live. (They already released a Peacock docuseries SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night and next month will air a live three-hour SNL50 special... on a Sunday night.) Questlove co-directed that one with Oz Rodriguez. The trailer has interviews with Dua Lipa, Miley Cyrus, Jack White, Mick Jagger, Krist Novoselic, MC Sha-Rock, Tom Morello, and Lee Ving as well as SNL cast members Bill Hader, Fred Armisen, Bowen Yang, and Ego Nwodim, and many more names are listed in the trailer. The movie appears to address Kanye West's MAGA hat and Ashlee Simpson's lip sync debacle among other times the show went off the rails. It's airing on NBC on Jan. 27 and will be streaming on Peacock the next day.

Then there's SLY LIVES! (aka The Burden of Black Genius), a look at the life and career of Sly Stone. That one boasts interviews with D'Angelo, Q-Tip, André 3000, Chaka Khan, George Clinton, and many more. It's coming to Hulu and Disney+ on Feb. 13.

Check out both trailers below.

https://youtube.com/watch?v=PeKg69eOsAk