Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

Watch The Trailers For Questlove’s New Sly Stone And SNL Music Documentaries

11:04 AM EST on January 24, 2025

PARK CITY, UTAH – JANUARY 23: Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson attends the “SLY LIVES! (aka The Burden of Black Genius)” Premiere during the 2025 Sundance Film Festival at Eccles Center Theatre on January 23, 2025 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

|Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Questlove made his directorial debut with Summer Of Soul a few years back, and the Roots bandleader is continuing to do work behind the camera. He directed two new documentaries arriving soon, both of which have new trailers out this week.

First up is Ladies & Gentleman ... 50 Years Of SNL Music, part of an onslaught of content celebrating the 50th anniversary of Saturday Night Live. (They already released a Peacock docuseries SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night and next month will air a live three-hour SNL50 special... on a Sunday night.) Questlove co-directed that one with Oz Rodriguez. The trailer has interviews with Dua Lipa, Miley Cyrus, Jack White, Mick Jagger, Krist Novoselic, MC Sha-Rock, Tom Morello, and Lee Ving as well as SNL cast members Bill Hader, Fred Armisen, Bowen Yang, and Ego Nwodim, and many more names are listed in the trailer. The movie appears to address Kanye West's MAGA hat and Ashlee Simpson's lip sync debacle among other times the show went off the rails. It's airing on NBC on Jan. 27 and will be streaming on Peacock the next day.

Then there's SLY LIVES! (aka The Burden of Black Genius), a look at the life and career of Sly Stone. That one boasts interviews with D'Angelo, Q-Tip, André 3000, Chaka Khan, George Clinton, and many more. It's coming to Hulu and Disney+ on Feb. 13.

Check out both trailers below.

https://youtube.com/watch?v=PeKg69eOsAk

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

Death Unearth ’90s Madonna Cover From Late Frontman Chuck Schuldiner

November 11, 2025
News

Sabrina Carpenter To Star In Alice In Wonderland Movie

November 11, 2025
News

Ivy Announce First US Shows In 15 Years

November 11, 2025
News

Joe Jackson Announces New Album Hope And Fury

November 11, 2025
News

Manchester Evening News Apologizes To Bob Vylan Frontman & Pays Restitution After Accusing Him Of Nazi Salutes

November 11, 2025
News

Michael Jackson Is The First Artist With Top 10 Hits In Six Different Decades

November 11, 2025