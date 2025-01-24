Skip to Content
Denis Leary Updates His 1993 MTV Hit “Asshole” On The Tonight Show

11:08 AM EST on January 24, 2025

Folks? I'd like to sing a song about the American Dream. About me, about you. Well, not about ME, per se, as I don't drive a Cybertruck, post one-star Amazon reviews, or refuse to wear a mask if I contract COVID. These are just some of the traits that make you an asshole in 2025, according to Denis Leary, who first outlined the "asshole" job description in 1993 and has updated it accordingly with Jimmy Fallon.

Last night, Leary, whose original "Asshole" tune sounds rather quaint by comparison (but is an MTV classic nonetheless), appeared on The Tonight Show with a new list of traits that definitely make you an asshole in 2025: showing up to AA and passing around a flask, having COVID and failing to mask, going to see Wicked in theaters and scream-sing the songs, taking up two parking spaces with a Cybertruck -- you get it.

Watch Leary's updated "Asshole" song below.

