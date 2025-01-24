Skip to Content
Glixen – “all tied up”

12:27 PM EST on January 24, 2025

Jocelyn Pacheco

Glixen's quiet pleasures EP approaches, and judging by the sound of today's new single, it's going to be good. The song, titled "all tied up," is a dense cloud of ominous noise pierced by tiny bursts of melody. The band's Aislinn Ritchie says it's "about feeling completely consumed by someone." She continues, "We definitely wanted the song to feel enveloping. There’s a subtle tension that builds throughout with a push and pull between the guitars and vocals. The song hits hard with its emotional depth, yet breathes with a playful melody." Listen below.

quiet pleasures is out 2/21 via AWAL.

