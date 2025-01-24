Eaton Fire Benefit Concert “I Love LA” Features Bright Eyes, Kevin Morby, Jim James, & More

Here's another effort to raise funds for those impacted by the Los Angeles fires. Los Angeles concert booker and promoter Sid The Cat has announced an "I Love LA" Eaton Fire Relief benefit concert next month at the Glendale Presbyterian Church. Taking place Feb. 8, the concert will have a stacked lineup, including Bright Eyes, Lucius, David Longstreth of Dirty Projectors, Molly Burch, Jim James, Kevin Morby, Madison Cunningham, Strawberry Guy, Uwade, Watkins Family Hour, and some "special guests."

Proceeds from the concert will go to Sweet Relief Musicians Fund, which will benefit musicians affected by the fire. Tickets are on sale now.