Hurray For The Riff Raff Brought A Saxy “Snake Plant” To Kimmel

12:41 PM EST on January 24, 2025

Last year's Hurray For The Riff Raff album The Past Is Still Alive was widely hailed as a triumph for Alynda Segarra (don't sleep on 2022's Life On Earth, though). They took a victory lap of sorts by appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live Thursday night. The song of choice was the title track of sorts, "Snake Plant (The Past Is Still Alive)," complete with the saxophone blurts from the recording. Watch the performance below.

