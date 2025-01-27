Dutch Interior – “Fourth Street”

Los Angeles indie/alt-country crew Dutch Interior have announced a new album, Moneyball, their first for Fat Possum. Recorded over a six-month period in the band's Long Beach studio, Moneyball was produced by the band's Conner Reeves and mixed by Phil Ek (Modest Mouse, Fleet Foxes). It's out in March and features the lead single "Fourth Street," which also has a video.

"'Fourth Street' found its conception after a holiday trip visiting my parents," says singer and guitarist Noah Kurtz. "Starting off with a rambling recollection of feelings and personal anecdotes that come with living far away from loved ones, the song eventually builds to a chorus that’s about finding your footing on your own. Instrumentally, it was written with the intention of being a simple three-chord Americana rock song with a ratty, bubblegum chewing drum beat, whiny screaming lead guitar, and a cathartic a-rhythmic ending."

Meanwhile, the Dutch Interior also have a self-directed and edited video for "Fourth Street." "We find ourselves looking back in desperation for something that’s gone and never really coming back,” the band says. "Through the eyes of the viewer it's easy to watch the innocence of childhood decay as we desperately cling through the bias of our memories."

Watch and listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Canada"

02 "Sandcastle Molds"

03 "Wood Knot"

04 "Science Fiction"

05 "Sweet Time"

06 "Life (So Crazy)"

07 "Fourth Street"

08 "Horse"

09 "Christ On The Mast"

10 "Beekeeping"

TOUR DATES:

02/21 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent %

03/10 - Fri. Mar. 14 - Austin, TX @ SXSW

03/22 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo*

03/23 - San Francisco, CA @ Bottom Of The Hill*

03/25 - Seattle, WA @ Black Lodge*

03/26 - Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret*

03/27 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios*

03/28 - Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Festival

04/06 - San Diego, CA @ Voodoo Room^

04/08 - Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge^

04/10 - Austin, TX @ Mohawk^

04/11 - San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger^

04/12 - Houston, TX @ Wonky Power^

04/13 - Denton, TX @ Rubber Gloves^

Moneyball is out 3/21 via Fat Possum.