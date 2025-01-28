Skip to Content
Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith – “Into Your Eyes”

2:06 PM EST on January 28, 2025

Electronic composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith has announced a new album, GUSH, due to arrive in August. Following 2022's Let's Turn It Into Sound and a 2024 collab with Hot Chip's Joe Goddard, GUSH features the just-released lead single "Into Your Eyes," which you can hear now.

Here's what Smith had to say about "Into Your Eyes":

This song is about perceiving the space of presence.
Being ‘with’ something / someone.
Being with the experience of change, allowing attraction & admiration to evoke aesthetics.
It is also about the fragile edge of love that embraces destruction, is aware of its existence and possibility but protects it… like holding ice in one's teeth without crushing it…
or not resisting the urge, abandoning protection and leaning into destruction as an expression of love... like an egg hatching - the shell has to be destroyed…

And here is Smith opening up about the inspirations behind GUSH:

Gush - is about those "Look at this" moments…
shared between people…
It is about flirtation with objects and the environment…
It is about sensuality and personification…
It is about synesthesia and surrendering to those moments when the senses melt together…
It is about “ the third thing” that is created when 2 things come together…
It is about the way the human form is in service of…
it is about experiencing the genius of everything…

Listen to "Into Your Eyes":

GUSH is out 8/22 via Nettwerk. Pre-order it here.

Tim Saccenti

