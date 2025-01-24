Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best Comments

I accidentally wrote "Brat Pitt" in the newsletter today. How was your week?
Nazi salutes are never cool.— They Might Be Giants (@tmbg) January 21, 2025
THIS WEEK'S 10 HIGHEST RATED COMMENTS
THIS WEEK'S EDITOR-IN-CHIEF'S CHOICE
|inferiordecorator
|Jan 22nd
11/10. Simply perfect. Hearing this song on the radio as a tween made me feel wistful in ways I didn't even understand. It allowed me to picture myself being older and looking back at my own self and feeling a vague sense of calm acceptance. And it also hit that joyful-bittersweet spot that the Cure hit with "Close to Me" and "A Night Like This" where the ache is so exquisite, you just want to get folded up and lost in your own emotions.
I also appreciate that it sounds so much of its time, but somehow not dated. I'm not sure how it would strike me if I didn't hear it as a kid, but now as an old person it just bridges time so it feels like I'm peering into the looking glass at my 12 year old self and we're seeing each other, 12 Monkeys/La Jetee style.
Tom gets it.
Snoop played a Trump show
I prayed it was the edibles ...
Get a Dem candidate who can articulate this to the masses and doesn't have the stench of the Brunch Belt elite on them (i.e., went to state schools) and you've got a winning ticket in '28. The GOP right now isn't even trying to pretend to be for anyone but the billionaires. Steve Bannon is on the verge of being ejected from Trumpland, and he's the architect of the whole MAGA movement.
There will never be another David Lynch, but as long as there is an America there will be weirdos from unlikely places who have enticingly strange visions of reality--and we need to make sure that this is a hospitable place for them.
Given how shitty dude has been in their custody battle already, I understand how she's coming at this from the perspective of someone who's being blackmailed by an ex, and is trying not to provoke him unnecessarily. I guarantee that at least one phone call with her custody lawyer preceded these posts, and maybe more.
It is hard to make me feel sympathy for Grimes; she is a spoiled rich idiot who made her own bed by reproducing with an obvious sociopath. Unfortunately, her problems are now the world's problems.
Yeah, I’ll fuckin’, yeah, I’ll fuckin’ lay your nuts on a fuckin’ Nautalus machine, just your nuts layin’ under the fuckin’ weights, and drop them shits at full extension. Blaow!
I dunno, I think “I just woke up, I’m not responsible for my shitty ex, please leave me the fuck alone” is a fair response in a situation like this.
I’m already so exhausted
Beginning to like this Ethel Cain person.
This is both the right take and the monkey-paw fate that all snarky yet note-for-note cover versions deserve. There's nothing creative in Weezer's version of Africa. The idea their fans want to hear them play a song they clearly hate is delicious.
Like the song goes, “hey must be the honor!”