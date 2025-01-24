Skip to Content
Columns

Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best Comments

6:14 PM EST on January 24, 2025

Shut Up, Dude

I accidentally wrote "Brat Pitt" in the newsletter today. How was your week?

THIS WEEK'S 10 HIGHEST RATED COMMENTS

#10 
doboba
Score: 19 | Jan 18th

Snoop played a Trump show

I prayed it was the edibles ...

Posted in: Snoop Dogg Criticized For Playing Trump Crypto Ball Event
#9 
you beautiful bastard.
Score: 22 | Jan 20th

Get a Dem candidate who can articulate this to the masses and doesn't have the stench of the Brunch Belt elite on them (i.e., went to state schools) and you've got a winning ticket in '28. The GOP right now isn't even trying to pretend to be for anyone but the billionaires. Steve Bannon is on the verge of being ejected from Trumpland, and he's the architect of the whole MAGA movement.

Posted in: Ethel Cain Responds To Conservative Backlash Over #KillMoreCEOs Post
#8 
you beautiful bastard.
Score: 23 | Jan 17th

There will never be another David Lynch, but as long as there is an America there will be weirdos from unlikely places who have enticingly strange visions of reality--and we need to make sure that this is a hospitable place for them.

Posted in: Shut Up, Dude: This Week's Best Comments
#7 
you beautiful bastard.
Score: 24 | Jan 21st

Given how shitty dude has been in their custody battle already, I understand how she's coming at this from the perspective of someone who's being blackmailed by an ex, and is trying not to provoke him unnecessarily. I guarantee that at least one phone call with her custody lawyer preceded these posts, and maybe more.

It is hard to make me feel sympathy for Grimes; she is a spoiled rich idiot who made her own bed by reproducing with an obvious sociopath. Unfortunately, her problems are now the world's problems.

Posted in: Grimes Addresses Elon Musk’s Nazi-Like Salute At Donald Trump Inauguration
#6 
Tron Weasley
Score: 24 | Jan 17th

Yeah, I’ll fuckin’, yeah, I’ll fuckin’ lay your nuts on a fuckin’ Nautalus machine, just your nuts layin’ under the fuckin’ weights, and drop them shits at full extension. Blaow!

Posted in: Method Man Denies Assaulting A "Family Friend" At A Staten Island Gym
#5 
david_browie
Score: 26 | Jan 21st

I dunno, I think “I just woke up, I’m not responsible for my shitty ex, please leave me the fuck alone” is a fair response in a situation like this.

Posted in: Grimes Addresses Elon Musk’s Nazi-Like Salute At Donald Trump Inauguration
#4 
Jeff Bucc-lee
Score: 27 | Jan 21st

I’m already so exhausted

Posted in: Grimes Addresses Elon Musk’s Nazi-Like Salute At Donald Trump Inauguration
#3 
Jojo Le Taker
Score: 28 | Jan 20th

Beginning to like this Ethel Cain person.

Posted in: Ethel Cain Responds To Conservative Backlash Over #KillMoreCEOs Post
#2 
hootenannymcpheeine
Score: 36 | Jan 20th

This is both the right take and the monkey-paw fate that all snarky yet note-for-note cover versions deserve. There's nothing creative in Weezer's version of Africa. The idea their fans want to hear them play a song they clearly hate is delicious.

Posted in: Toto Guitarist Wasn't Thrilled With Weezer's "Africa" Cover, Says "It Just Got Weird" With Rivers Cuomo
#1 
Jeff Bucc-lee
Score: 37 | Jan 19th

Like the song goes, “hey must be the honor!”

Posted in: Nelly And Jewel Performing For Donald Trump Inauguration

THIS WEEK'S EDITOR-IN-CHIEF'S CHOICE

inferiordecorator
Jan 22nd

11/10. Simply perfect. Hearing this song on the radio as a tween made me feel wistful in ways I didn't even understand. It allowed me to picture myself being older and looking back at my own self and feeling a vague sense of calm acceptance. And it also hit that joyful-bittersweet spot that the Cure hit with "Close to Me" and "A Night Like This" where the ache is so exquisite, you just want to get folded up and lost in your own emotions.

I also appreciate that it sounds so much of its time, but somehow not dated. I'm not sure how it would strike me if I didn't hear it as a kid, but now as an old person it just bridges time so it feels like I'm peering into the looking glass at my 12 year old self and we're seeing each other, 12 Monkeys/La Jetee style.

Tom gets it.

Posted in: The Alternative Number Ones: New Order's "Regret"

