Deadmau5 Slams 3LAU For DJing Trump Inauguration: “Everyone In This Business Will Remember That You Stood Behind Nazis And Convicted Felons”

In 2021, electronic producer 3LAU co-founded Royal, a platform that sells music rights as limited digital assets, and made a record-breaking $11.6 million by selling his album Ultraviolet as an NFT collection. So maybe it's not surprising that the artist born Justin Blau DJ'd crypto-friendly Donald Trump's Inauguration Ball, but fellow EDM artist Deadmau5 is calling him out on it.

On Instagram, 3LAU posted, "5 days ago the @potus team reached out cause they needed a DJ for inauguration afters. Playing Starlight Ball was not on my 2025 bingo card, but i mean wow, what an honor. I was so nervous, and only got to play for 30 min but holy ****. Achievement unlocked."

In the comments, Deadmau5 wrote:

Here's the best takeaway, not a single person in that entire dumbfuck administration has ever known who the fuck you were, cared about you, or even gives the remotest shit about you, and you certainly won't be remembered by any of em. But everyone in this business will remember that you stood behind nazis and convicted felons who would further marginalize the very people who gave you a platform. What very little respect I had for you is gone. So glad you got some drink tickets out of the deal, enjoy them, you nepo pissbaby.

He added in another comment, “Whats next @3lau ? A Jeffrey Epstein tribute show with bassnectar and datsik?”

3LAU responded to the pile of criticism on X:

As many of you know, I had the honor of performing at the @POTUS Inauguration Ball. Since then, I’ve received backlash from several prominent members of the music community. While I anticipated some pushback, the intensity of the response has been far greater than I expected. A matter of fact: I am a proud American. The freedoms we have in this country make it possible for me to pursue my passions — whether as a founder, a CEO, or a musician. My pride should not be used as a vessel for other people’s anger. This is exactly the behavior that has divided us. I am unwavering in my decision to focus my music and my work on things that continue to push our country forward. This might not always align with a single party, but progress comes from working together, not against each other. I believe firmly in both free speech and the acceleration of tech innovation. These principles have been integral to my identity. I also see crypto and blockchain technology as monumental forces essential to our future as a nation — forces that the previous administration opposed. This administration favors many aspects of the vision I hold for our future; while no one’s values will ever fully align with those of any president or party, I stand by my choice. And, for the record, I am grateful to participate in our democracy.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DFGfp6tvj0l/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading