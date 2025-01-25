Watch Adam Granduciel, Elvis Costello, Lucinda Williams, & More Cover Bob Dylan’s Blood On The Tracks At 50th Anniversary Tribute

Earlier this week Timothée Chalamet was nominated for a Best Actor Oscar for portraying Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown. He’ll host and perform music (presumably a couple of his Dylan covers featured in the film) on SNL tonight too. Last night a different kind of Dylan tribute went down in Tulsa, Oklahoma as dozens of musicians gathered to celebrate his album Blood On The Tracks.

Dylan’s fifteenth LP — a classic "breakup album" often considered the legendary songwriter’s greatest work — was released 50 years ago this week. That’s a decade beyond the period chronicled in A Complete Unknown, so we’ll have to wait until the sequel to hear Chalamet sing, "It's a wonder that you still know how to breathe." But last night saw artists including Elvis Costello, Adam Granduciel, and Lucinda Williams pay tribute at Cain’s Ballroom, which is just a few blocks from the Bob Dylan Center, which presented this Shelter From The Storm event.

The house band for the evening included Chatham Country Line, Brad and Phil Cook, one time Ben Folds Five member Darren Jessee, and Doug Keith. Blood On The Tracks was initially recorded in NYC in September, 1974 before Dylan famously rerecorded half the tracks in Minneapolis in December, weeks before the album’s release. Four musicians from that latter session — Bill Berg, Gregg Inhofe, Kevin Odegard, Billy Peterson — were also on hand at Cain’s. The event’s host was Luke Wilson.

Chatham Country Line kicked off the event with "The Times They Are a-Changin’" (the setlist also featured songs from other eras of Dylan’s career). The Americana trio and the aforementioned Blood session players backed Adam Granduciel on "Tangled Up In Blue," the LP opener he’s covered with the War On Drugs several times over the years. Sharon Van Etten then joined the assembled musicians for "Abandoned Love," the Blood-era song Dylan didn’t release until the ‘80s.

Pt 2 w Sharon Van Etten on BVs pic.twitter.com/tVs9ybgrP7 — Jeremy Dylan (@mrjeremydylan) January 25, 2025

Michael Shannon and Jason Narducy, who will soon be on tour covering R.E.M., did "Maggie’s Farm."

Elvis Costello played "You’re Gonna Make Me Lonesome When You Go," which he previously recorded for his album Kojak Variety thirty years ago.

Lucinda Williams sang "Idiot Wind."

Joy Harjo sang "Shelter From The Storm." Indigo Girls’ Amy Ray played "Like A Rolling Stone." Real Estate’s Martin Courtenay did “Mississippi” and, with Kevin Morby, “If You See Her, Say Hello.” And the night’s performers all came together at the close for "My Back Pages," with Granduciel, Shannon, and Robyn Hitchcock leading verses.

Dylan just announced he will perform at the nearby Tulsa Theater on Mar. 25, his first announced show this year. Tickets go on sale Jan. 25.