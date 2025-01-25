Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

Geordie Greep Finally Collaborates With The “I Am Rectangular” Meme Singer

10:04 AM EST on January 25, 2025

Sean Stephens is a green-haired Canadian software executive who also makes music. He went viral on TikTok and Instagram Reels with his strange 2023 song “Rectangular,” which he sings in NYC’s Times Square in the videos. Documented meme aficionado Geordie Greep took a liking to it, and on Friday (Jan. 24) he brought out Stephens in Nashville to sing the tune.

The former Black Midi member is touring his eccentric debut solo album The New Sound. Greep has expressed interest in "Rectangular" by discussing it on NTS radio and playing around with the riff onstage. Stephens gave an enthused performance of "Rectangular" with Greep at Third Man Records. Watch below.

@nts_radio

Listen to Flo Dill with #geordiegreep on nts.live

♬ original sound - NTS Radio

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

San Jose’s Not So Silent Night Abruptly Canceled

November 12, 2025
News

AC/DC Play “Jailbreak” For The First Time In 34 Years

November 12, 2025
News

Yasiin Bey Responds To Angry London Crowd As Black Star Show Starts Late And Ends Quickly

November 12, 2025
News

Little Feat Announce Farewell Tour

November 12, 2025
News

Adele To Make Acting Debut In Tom Ford’s Anne Rice Adaptation Cry To Heaven

November 12, 2025
News

Death Unearth ’90s Madonna Cover From Late Frontman Chuck Schuldiner

November 11, 2025