Geordie Greep Finally Collaborates With The “I Am Rectangular” Meme Singer

Sean Stephens is a green-haired Canadian software executive who also makes music. He went viral on TikTok and Instagram Reels with his strange 2023 song “Rectangular,” which he sings in NYC’s Times Square in the videos. Documented meme aficionado Geordie Greep took a liking to it, and on Friday (Jan. 24) he brought out Stephens in Nashville to sing the tune.

The former Black Midi member is touring his eccentric debut solo album The New Sound. Greep has expressed interest in "Rectangular" by discussing it on NTS radio and playing around with the riff onstage. Stephens gave an enthused performance of "Rectangular" with Greep at Third Man Records. Watch below.