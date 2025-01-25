Ethel Cain Shares New 55-Minute Piece On NTS, Perverts Demos On SoundCloud

2025 is shaping up to be the year of Ethel Cain. The alt-pop recluse dropped Perverts earlier this month, a terrific piece of music that's labeled as an EP despite its 90-minute length. She made her TV debut when Fox News complained about her Instagram post calling for the killing of more CEOs following Luigi Mangione's alleged assassination of Brian Thompson, and she doubled down in response. Now, she's already back with a 55-minute piece on NTS.

Perverts is a morbid ambient excursion, leaning into the darker parts of her debut Preacher's Daughter, much to the dismay of fans who only enjoyed the pop moments like her hit "American Teenager." Her new piece on NTS is even more unsettling, capturing Ethel Cain mumbling existentially over humming synths, ruminating sometimes incoherently on death and alienation. It's titled Perverts Meditation, serving as an interesting companion piece. She's taking over the radio station for a month-long residency.

Meanwhile, she also shared demos on Soundcloud for the Perverts lead single "Punish" and the unreleased song "Make Room In Hell," a gorgeous piano ballad. Listen below, and hear Perverts Meditation here.