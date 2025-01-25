Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

DJ Unk Dead At 43

11:17 AM EST on January 25, 2025

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 25: DJ Unk attends the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

|Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

Atlanta rapper DJ Unk has died. Anthony Leonard Platt — best known for hits "Walk It Out" and "2 Step" — passed away on Friday (Jan. 24) according to his wife Sherkita Long-Platt. He was 43.

"Please respect me and my family," Long-Platt wrote on Facebook. "I just lost my husband and my kids just lost their father. Our life will never be the same. I LOVE YOU ANTHONY FOREVER."

A cause of death has not yet been revealed, though he suffered a heart attack in 2009. His former label, Big Oomp Records, also shared a statement on Instagram Stories. “It is with a heavy heart and profound sadness that we announce the passing of a true ATL legend, Anthony Platt better known as ‘DJ Unk,'” it reads. “DJ Unk was not just a legendary DJ, rapper and producer, but a true cornerstone of our label and the imprint that he left globally will be cherished forever.”

Anthony Leonard Platt was born on Nov. 28, 1981 in Atlanta. In 2000, he signed to Big Oomp Records. He released his debut album, Beat'n Down Yo Block!, in 2006, with tracks “Walk It Out” achieving #2 on the Billboard Hot Rap Songs chart and “2 Step” reaching #4. His sophomore effort 2econd Season arrived in 2008. In 2023, he performed “Walk It Out” at the BET Awards for a medley with Soulja Boy and F.L.Y.

https://youtube.com/watch?v=0SAyNf1p81s
https://youtube.com/watch?v=ls-OboMdawI
https://youtube.com/watch?v=UMDuOB5ZgCw

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

San Jose’s Not So Silent Night Abruptly Canceled

November 12, 2025
News

AC/DC Play “Jailbreak” For The First Time In 34 Years

November 12, 2025
News

Yasiin Bey Responds To Angry London Crowd As Black Star Show Starts Late And Ends Quickly

November 12, 2025
News

Little Feat Announce Farewell Tour

November 12, 2025
News

Adele To Make Acting Debut In Tom Ford’s Anne Rice Adaptation Cry To Heaven

November 12, 2025
News

Death Unearth ’90s Madonna Cover From Late Frontman Chuck Schuldiner

November 11, 2025