DJ Unk Dead At 43

Atlanta rapper DJ Unk has died. Anthony Leonard Platt — best known for hits "Walk It Out" and "2 Step" — passed away on Friday (Jan. 24) according to his wife Sherkita Long-Platt. He was 43.

"Please respect me and my family," Long-Platt wrote on Facebook. "I just lost my husband and my kids just lost their father. Our life will never be the same. I LOVE YOU ANTHONY FOREVER."

A cause of death has not yet been revealed, though he suffered a heart attack in 2009. His former label, Big Oomp Records, also shared a statement on Instagram Stories. “It is with a heavy heart and profound sadness that we announce the passing of a true ATL legend, Anthony Platt better known as ‘DJ Unk,'” it reads. “DJ Unk was not just a legendary DJ, rapper and producer, but a true cornerstone of our label and the imprint that he left globally will be cherished forever.”

Anthony Leonard Platt was born on Nov. 28, 1981 in Atlanta. In 2000, he signed to Big Oomp Records. He released his debut album, Beat'n Down Yo Block!, in 2006, with tracks “Walk It Out” achieving #2 on the Billboard Hot Rap Songs chart and “2 Step” reaching #4. His sophomore effort 2econd Season arrived in 2008. In 2023, he performed “Walk It Out” at the BET Awards for a medley with Soulja Boy and F.L.Y.

