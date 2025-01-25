Glare Play First Show Since Cutting Ties With Vocalist/Guitarist

Earlier this month, Glare parted ways their vocalist and guitarist Christian "Rez" Resendez following allegations on social media. On Friday (Jan. 24), the Texas shoegaze band played their first show without the former frontman.

The event was a music video premiere for a new song called "Guts," which is directed by Derek Rathbun and will be online on Tuesday (Jan. 28). It took place at Doc's Drive In Theatre in Buda, TX. It was described on the website as "a visual and sonic journey like no other." Watch a clip from the night here.

The group appears to be continuing as a quartet. Member Cesar “Izzy” Izaguirre acknowledged the accusations against Rez on Jan. 11, writing on X, “Glare has cut ties and all association with Rez. Out of respect and acknowledgment of all involved we ask everyone to respect their wishes of privacy during this difficult transition.”